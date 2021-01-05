Zach Braff Pitches Himself to SNL as Georgia Runoff Democratic Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff

Fans were quick to suggest a full "Scrubs" reunion by having Donald Faison portray Reverend Raphael Warnock if (and when) "SNL" takes on the pivotal Georgia runoff election.
As results continued to come in for the pivotal Georgia runoff election that will determine which party controls the Senate, Democrats were quickly feeling bullish about their chances, including many in Hollywood.
"Scrubs" star Zach Braff, meanwhile, was already looking ahead to how "Saturday Night Live" might explore the possible arrival of these two new Democrats into the Senate by throwing his hat into the ring to portray one of them.
Tagging the venerable sketch comedy series directly in his tweet, which simply showed a GIF of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, Braff tweeted, "Lorne. I got this."
Lorne. I got this. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/RtQTy19Gxf— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 6, 2021 @zachbraff
Fans and fellow celebs were loving it, with "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage quickly responding with multiple exclamation points. But bonus points go to the fans who's inspired pitch included adding Braff's "Scrubs" co-star Donald Faison as the state's other Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Not everyone was fully on board, though, with one fan hilariously reminding Braff that Ossoff is a dozen years younger than him. Braff's response was to simply shush him.
After all, "SNL" stars have for years portrayed people older than them (including both Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey as Trump and Biden, respectively), so why not younger?
Still, there were other suggestions thrown about, including "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" J.B. Smoove for Warnock -- and we kind of have to agree that the two do bear a striking resemblance.
As for Ossoff himself, other celeb names thrown about in the comments of Braff pitching himself included Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Topher Grace. Both are certainly more age appropriate, and great choices.
You can check out some of the fan reactions to Braff's pitch as "SNL" fans anticipate the show's return sometime later this month.
Can we get both of you? @donald_faison pic.twitter.com/4oXOQPedKa— Korbyn Dubois (@korbdub) January 6, 2021 @korbdub
Get Donald Faison to play Warnock— James C. Hamilton (@hamiljc) January 6, 2021 @hamiljc
Ok, but like, now I NEED this to happen or I will die sad.— Still With Her (@Wanderlust326) January 6, 2021 @Wanderlust326
Holy crap this would be AMAZING.— Dr Laura Brianna (@laura_brianna) January 6, 2021 @laura_brianna
No way. J. B. Smoove is Reverend Warnock’s Doppelgänger and has to play him on SNL. pic.twitter.com/OMuKDcXoog— Disruptive Social Worker (@ScuneCarrington) January 6, 2021 @ScuneCarrington
Dude, I think you're awesome and I celebrate your entire catalog, but I gotta got with Joseph Gordon-Levitt on this one. @hitRECordJoe pic.twitter.com/k6oGESO8mn— All About Steve (@AllAboutSteveW) January 6, 2021 @AllAboutSteveW
You’ll have to fight Topher Grace for it pic.twitter.com/L7vXFwLcpC— “Right matters. And the truth matters.” (@brathet) January 6, 2021 @brathet
Do this. Please.— Doug Judy's Velvet Blazer (@PapiEsq76) January 6, 2021 @PapiEsq76
But only if you cast Donald as Warnock.
You know we can only sign off on this if @donald_faison plays Warnock, right?— Lord Clappington Cheeks, Esq. (@SeventyFifth) January 6, 2021 @SeventyFifth
