Kellyanne Conway Gets Trolled By Daughter Dancing to Trump Diss Track

TikTok

"kelly saw the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it's worth it i'm a savage," Claudia Conway captioned the TikTok.

Claudia Conway can't help herself when it comes to trolling her own mother, Kellyanne Conway.

In a TikTok posted late Thursday night, the 16-year-old daughter of the former Trump counselor stands next to her in their home and begins dancing to a diss track about the beleaguered President of the Unites States.

"Well, Joe Biden is my president it's time to get crunk," the song exclaims. "I guess I'll just piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump."

Kellyanne, who was sitting at a dining room table, appears to roll her eyes as she stands up and abruptly exits the scene.

"kelly saw the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it's worth it i'm a savage," Claudia captioned the video, which now has over 4 million views.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The clip comes a day after Claudia took to TikTok once again to roast Kellyanne -- this time over the siege of the Capitol building.

"Hey mom, it's Claudia," she began. "If you're watching this, I don't know where you are, you might be downstairs, upstairs, wherever, I haven't seen you in a little bit. How do you feel about your army becoming rioters, because I remember when I was going to protest in the summer you weren't too happy with it, so how do you feel? I'm just wondering."

She also referenced the Democrats winning the two Senate seats in Georgia.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Also how do you feel that your party lost yesterday because I know you went to Georgia a few days ago to help campaign," Claudia asked. "How do you feel?'"

She added, "Have you talked to your friend Mitch, the Senate majority -- I mean minority leader. How does he feel?"

"Anyway mom if you see this, come to my room, let's talk, let's talk it out. Let's have a nice discussion."