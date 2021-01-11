Griffin Johnson Shows Off Toned Physique After 4 Month Workout Journey

Instagram

"YASSSS KING!!! You have come so far and are so hardworking and im so proud of u Griff," one follower wrote on Twitter.

TikTok sensation Griffin Johnson is giving fans something hot to look at during the winter season as he flexes his rock hard abs after putting in some serious time at the gym, four months to be exact.

Johnson, who's a member of the famous Sway House, alongside popular TikTok creators Bryce Hall, Blake Gray, and Noah Beck, who are widely known for posting their chiseled bodies and workout vlogs.

"I got tired of being small," the 21-year-old influencer captioned his post back in October of him flexing with his famous pals at the gym during the beginning of his workout journey.

With an astounding 10 million TikTok followers, many fans noted Griffin's transformation online, and applauded him for the big gains he accomplished in such a short amount of time.

"Look how skinny I was," Johnson wrote back to a follower who shared a paparazzi video of him from the summer.

Even Johnson seemed to be shocked by his own progress as he reacted to a fans photo comparison of him from the "beginning of summer till now" and responded, "actually, not even beginning of summer.. the end holy shat."

In November while heading to a workout at Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, Griffin was asked how much he could bench press, to which he responded, "265 right now... we're gonna raise that though."

One month later, Griffin showed that he kept his promise, as a curious follower penned on Twitter, "how much can you bench now vs back then?" Griffin replied, "Back then like 165 compared to 285 now".

