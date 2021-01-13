Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals NSFW Condition for Getting Back In Front of the Camera

Getty

Aside from a couple Marvel appearances and a Netflix series, Gwyneth Paltrow's acting career has taken a backseat to Goop in recent years -- and she reveals there's really only one thing, or person, that can keep her in front of the camera.

In an interview with Naomi Campbell's "This is No Filter with Naomi" YouTube series, Paltrow revealed her answer when asked what it would take to get her into acting again.

"I said, 'I have to be f------ the writer,'" she joked. "But that's sort of it. If my husband writes something and he wants me to do it, I'll do it."

Her husband, Brad Falchuk, is a writer and producer on "The Politician," on which Paltrow appears. His work with Ryan Murphy also includes "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Pose," "American Crime Story" and "American Horror Story" -- so Paltrow's chances of popping up somewhere good in thee future are still pretty solid.

"I can never say never," she added, saying she'd also like to return to the stage at some point in the future. "I really loved doing theater," she told Campbell. "There's something about theatre that's just exhilarating."

During the interview, Paltrow explained that, while she is very much a famous face from a famous family, it's not something she's actually that fond of.

"This is something I realized later in life. I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I've done it for so long," she explained. "There's a part of me that really feels shy and doesn't feel like I'm naturally an extrovert. If I have to be me, then I can be that too."

"I started doing it so young. I went for a long time before I asked myself, like, 'Do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?' It took me a while to allow myself to ask that question," she said.

"And when you did?" asked Campbell. Replied Paltrow, with a laugh, "It was, 'No!'"