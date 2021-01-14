Chris Evans Reportedly Eyeing Return to the MCU as Captain America

Everett Collection

America's ass might be coming back to the MCU.

Looks like he really can do this all day.

Chris Evans is reportedly eyeing a return to his role as Captain America, despite the events of "Endgame" seemingly concluding his arc in very satisfying fashion.

While it's not a done deal just yet, Deadline reports Evans is expected to reprise the role "in some form" in at least one Marvel property and a second film after that. His appearances, they say, would be similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting work as Iron Man in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Though Evans seemed happy to hang up his helmet, Deadline says "things had changed in recent months as the idea was floated of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers to see if there was any interest and as the weeks went by, Evans became more game to the idea with the two sides coming to agreement at the top of the year."

If it happens, it'll be interesting to see how his Cap returns.

"Endgame" saw him travel back in time after defeating Thanos to be with Peggy, where he lived a very full life before handing his shield over to Anthony Mackie's Falcon as an old man. Since we don't expect to see a 90-something Captain America in the present day, it's possible we could get another movie set in the past before he was frozen in ice, or while living in secret with Peg. Of course, more time travel and/or multiverse shenanigans could also make make him young again.

In a recent interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Mackie said Disney+'s upcoming "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" will deal with who should take up the Captain America mantle after "Endgame."