9 Actors Who Forgot About One Of Their Movies

Everett Collection

It's easy to forget when you've got a resume as extensive as these actors!

Even though actors spend their lives memorizing lines, they still can get a little forgetful -- especially about their past movies! As their resumes build up, it's easy for some of their past roles to slip their minds. But these small moments of forgetfulness create some hilarious moments in interviews!

Read on to see which actors forgot about their roles...

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a big part of the Marvel franchise but she totally forgot about her role in one of the films! During an appearance on "The Chef Show," Gwyneth's Marvel co-star Jon Favreau was chatting with her about her films but she could only recall "Iron Man" and "The Avengers."

Jon ended up having to remind her about her role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." When she didn't remember her part in the film, Jon gave her a refresher about her scene. Her response? "That was Spider-Man? Oh my god!"

Jack Black seemed to have once forgotten his role in "The Holiday." When a Variety red carpet reporter asked Jack about his favorite Christmas movie, she suggested he say his own movie. She ended up having to remind him about "The Holiday!"

In one of her earlier roles, Anna Kendrick played Bella Swan's friend Jessica in the "Twilight" series. With her massive resume, the role seemed to have slipped her mind until 2018 when she tweeted that she just remembered her part in the film.

"Holy s**t. I just remembered I was in Twilight," Anna tweeted.

While Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie didn't forget any of their old roles, they did forget that they worked on the same film, prior to being cast in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Back in 2015, both Brad and Margot had roles in "The Big Short" -- except they didn’t have a single scene together! Coincidentally, they also didn’t share any scenes in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!"

When asked about previously working together, the duo looked visibly confused and then laughed at the discovery. "Oh yeah! We really gotta go over these things," Margot quipped.

While promoting the fifth film in the "Terminator" franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger seemed to have forgotten about his cameo in one of the flicks! A reporter from Movies.com asked Arnold about his favorite in the series and he expressed that he was grateful he wasn't in "Terminator: Salvation," saying, "Thank God. It sucked." It turns out Arnold was actually in the film, thanks to CGI, which Arnold reportedly approved before the film premiered.

Pedro Pascal says that he was so excited about getting cast in "Wonder Woman 1984," that he completely forgot about the fact that he was a part of the "Wonder Woman" pilot on NBC.

"Getting 'Wonder Woman 1984' blew my mind so much that anything that had ever happened to me prior, I don't recall; I had no association. And that's not to say that getting the 'Wonder Woman' pilot from 2011 wasn't a party for me, and I was devastated it didn't get picked up... It's only after [being cast] that I start to remember the association and the strangeness of being part of two different 'Wonder Woman' experiences because the first 'Wonder Woman' that Patty and Gal [Gadot] made together with Charles Roven took a dominant position in every sense," Pedro explained to Entertainment Weekly.

Heidi Klum always has a lot on her plate and with so much going on, she seemed to have forgotten her role in "Zoolander." Ahead of the release of the sequel, Heidi appeared on the Fitzy and Wippa radio show and was asked why she wouldn’t be reprising her role in the second film. Heidi explained she wasn't in the first film until a friend was able to confirm that she actually was.

"My god, see, it was 15 years ago," she laughed, adding, "That's a brain fart, see what happens when you have four kids? They suck it all out of you."

Chris O'Dowd admitted that he forgot about his role in "Thor: The Dark World," where he played Natalie Portman's love interest. When asked about his role, he shook his head, saying, "I forgot I was in that one until you just mentioned it! I was like, 'Why is he talking to me about Marvel movies?'"

Idina Menzel may have voiced Elsa and performed some of the most iconic songs in "Frozen," but that doesn't mean she remembers anything about the movie! When she was quizzed about the flick in an interview alongside Kristen Bell and Evan Rachel Wood, Idina didn't seem to know anything about the flick!