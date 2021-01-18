Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter 'For Now' in Aftermath of Wife Hilaria's Heritage Scandal

Getty

The actor describes the social media platform as "a party where everyone is screaming."

Without specifying a reason for his departure, Alec Baldwin is nevertheless stepping away from Twitter, saying, "Goodbye for now," in a tweet posted on Monday morning.

The move comes just a few weeks after his wife Hilaria Baldwin found herself under fire for her fluctuating accent and claims of Spanish heritage. The questions exploded into a full-blown controversy with both Hilaria and Alec posting multiple explanations and defenses.

Alec never specifically addressed claims Hilaria had previously made that she was born in Spain nor did he offer much explanation for her Spanish accent's comings and goings, as evidenced by circulated videos of various television appearances over the years.

Hilaria was born with the name Hilary in Boston. She did spend time growing up in Spain, where she went by Hilaria, and says that she and Alec are raising her family bilingual and fully embracing both parts of her heritage.

Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming.

Not much of a party.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party," Alec stated in his farewell tweet.

It's not clear what specifically triggered Alec's decision, as he'd been fairly active on the platform in the hours leading up to his self-imposed exile.

He shared his condolences to Representative Jamie Raskin for the loss of his son, a list of lawmakers present in the crowds on they day of the Capitol siege, a critical retweet of Andrew Yang visiting food bank lines and a couple posts about Martin Luther King, Jr.

The latest of these came just more than an hour before Alec made his departure declaration. His Instagram page is equally barren of new posts from throughout the day on Monday, though he did not specify he would be leaving that platform, as well.

Hilaria's own social media presence faded out quickly after she posted a couple of videos directly addressing questions about her heritage.

After maintaining a fairly active online presence sharing her motherhood journey, Hilaria's Instagram has been quiet the past three weeks.