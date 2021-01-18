Denzel Washington Nearly Moved to Tears by Son John David's Praise: 'I'm Speechless'

Getty

Denzel Washington was nearly moved to tears when he heard of his son's praise about his career.

While speaking to Access at the junket for his upcoming film "The Little Things" over the weekend, the legendary actor, 66, appeared to become emotional after learning what his son John David Washington said about him in a recent interview.

Last month, John David, 36, shared his thoughts on his dad being named the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times.

"I think it's about time," the "Tenet" actor told Access at the time. "I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family."

When Access' Sibley Scoles shared the quote with Denzel, he appeared to be moved by his son's kind words.

"Wow. I'm speechless," he said, nearly tearing up. "I forgot what the question was but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that."

"Watch out for his sister," Denzel added. "His sister is a great actor. Olivia Washington." (Denzel also noted that his other daughter, Katia, is a producer on John David's upcoming film, "Malcolm and Marie.")

Back in November, the NY Times film critics A.O. Scott and Manohla Dargis published a list of "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)". For the number one slot, Denzel beat out several fellow Oscar winners including Mahershala Ali, Tilda Swinton and Joaquin Phoenix.

According to Scott, he and Dargis "wrangled and argued about every other slot on the list," except for Denzel taking the top spot.

"Denzel Washington is beyond category: a screen titan who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence," Scott wrote.