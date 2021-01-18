Kylie Jenner Is Getting Roasted on Twitter: 'Someone Get that Gal a Plumber'

Instagram

See why fans are poking fun at the "KUWTK" star over a video she posted of her master bathroom.

Kylie Jenner got roasted by fans on Twitter after she shared a video of her shower.

Over the weekend, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a video to her Instagram Stories, in which she showed fans the shower in her master bathroom (in her multi-million dollar home.) In the clip, Kylie's shower appeared to have very low water pressure as well as a small shower head.

While it's unclear whether Kylie's shower was in fact fully turned on in the videos, it didn't stop fans from poking fun at the reality star -- and multi-millionaire -- on social media. Users took to Twitter to share hilarious jokes and creative memes, with some even pointing out that their own showers appear to be better than Kylie's.

"Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner's shower is?" a user wrote. "The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto."

"Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope," another added.

A fan tweeted, "kylie jenner look how much better my water pressure is in my shit shower," while another user said, "kylie jenner's ghetto water pressure gotta be one of the funniest things i've seen this year."

In another post, a person wrote, "Kylie Jenner lives so stress free, that even her water doesn't feel any pressure."

See more reactions in the tweets, below!

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021 @CoralDeVille

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021 @uncommonsense

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021 @holymolymemes

Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope https://t.co/m73IbbmeKS — johnny palmer (@J0hnny_palm3r) January 17, 2021 @J0hnny_palm3r

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021 @hollyelaine2004

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021 @caitlinsincs

Kylie Jenner lives so stress free, that even her water doesn’t feel any pressure. — Pranay (@pranaychat) January 18, 2021 @pranaychat

kylie jenner look how much better my water pressure is in my shit shower pic.twitter.com/mULZeqIZ8D — Paige Chester (@PaigeChester2) January 18, 2021 @PaigeChester2

kylie jenner’s ghetto water pressure gotta be one of the funniest things i’ve seen this year pic.twitter.com/Aib9ADYXIX — gav (@golden_gav) January 18, 2021 @golden_gav

I’ll sleep good tonight knowing I have better water pressure than Kylie Jenner https://t.co/Ne6cvTAj5k — Litty McGuire (@trapdaddy_trev) January 17, 2021 @trapdaddy_trev

I can’t believe me and Kylie Jenner have something in common and I can’t believe it’s our water pressure — Leslie Knope (@realmegsmith) January 18, 2021 @realmegsmith

Although Kylie's shower might not have impressed fans, it's worth noting that her $36.5 million home is the definition of luxury. The E! star -- who is reportedly worth over $900 million -- purchased the Holmby Hills mansion back in April. According to TMZ, Kylie's 15,350 square feet home includes a chef's kitchen, home theater, a gym, a large pool, bars and game rooms, two guest apartments and more.