Caitlyn Jenner on Why She's Closest to Daughter Kylie, 'Too Controversial' for Trans Community

Getty

Plus, what first attracted her to ex-wife Kris Jenner and comparing her tumultuous coming out experience to the outpouring of support for Elliot Page.

Through her years married to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner wound up with quite a brood of children, including six biological children and four stepchildren.

But while most parents might be reluctant to name favorites, Caitlyn had no problem sharing that the baby of the family, Kylie, is actually the one she feels closest to at this point in her life.

"Kendall and I have a lot in common. She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well," said the former Olympic medalist on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast. "But Kendall's off kind of doing her thing. Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house."

According to Caitlyn, she drops by her daughter's house with gal pal Sophie Hutchins every other week where Kylie "always has these great meals prepared."

She went on to explain that the trio "talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer."

While not completely estranged from her stepchildren, Caitlyn is definitely not as close these days with her older kids since she stopped appearing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." As for Kendall, Caitlyn explains that she's just a lot more private than Kylie.

"We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out," she said of Kendall. Nevertheless, she is tremendously proud of how Kendall has taken the modeling world by storm, while Kylie has become a makeup mogul (and controversial billionaire).

Caitlyn credits much of their drive to ex-wife Kris, confessing she never had much career motivation herself. In fact, that was one of the qualities that first drew Caitlyn to the woman she would spend 1991 to 2015 married to.

"I always liked strong women and she was very strong," said Caitlyn. "I have always put kind of women up on a pedestal and I’d love strong women, independent women."

One of the thing touched in during the podcast was the reaction when Caitlyn first came out as transgender back in 2015. While she mostly found good support within her own family, the public reaction was certainly more mixed.

Host Michael Bosstick compared it to the recent outpouring of love and support when "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page recently came out as transgender.

"I'm very happy that your family was so supportive and the people closer were supportive, but I feel there's a double standard where like, you also got a lot of s*** from a lot of people that are very supportive of other people in Hollywood transitioning," said Bosstick. "Maybe if you don't fit that agenda or that kind of typecast, they're not as forgiving with someone like yourself."

Caitlyn chose not to address the differences specifically, instead telling Bosstick, "I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public."

"I have a job. I've been successful. I have white privilege, celebrity privilege. I've had every privilege there is in the world," she continued. "And for that, you can't be a spokesperson for the community."

And while she admits it's "disappointing," she says she ultimately understands, adding, "I've had every privilege there is in the world. I agree with them."

She also thinks her conservative politics has played a role in her being less enthusiastically embraced by the LGBTQ community, and the trans community in particular, saying she has actually been asked not to attend events she'd helped fund because she was believed to be "too controversial."

"I've had members of the community just tear into me," she said. "And that's like, 'Guys, I'm only trying to help them. I'm here to help.'"

And yet, she feels like she has been able to still help the community just by "being out there without trying to change the world. Just be out there."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.