Ohio Student Killed in Freak Accident After Dropping Credit Card While Paying For Parking

Her head was crushed after she accidentally stepped on the gas.

A 23-year-old woman has been killed in a freak accident while attempting to pay for parking.

Victoria Strauss, an Ohio State University grad student, was found dead in a downtown parking garage in Columbus after 5 AM on Tuesday morning.

Police were called after a security guard found her with her head trapped between her car and the automated exit toll booth, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

After reviewing security cameras, officers discovered that Strauss had been attempting to exit the parking structure at 11:30 PM the night before.

The horrifying footage showed the victim had tried to pay with her credit card, but dropped it. When she leaned out of the car to pick it up, she appears to accidentally step on the accelerator.

The car lurched forward, crushing her head between the side of the vehicle and the toll booth.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.