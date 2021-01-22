Kelly Dodd On Why She Yelled 'I'm Black' During RHOC Reunion

Bravo

"I don't see people with color, I see people. That's it."

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd found herself having to explain a sound bite once again after a clip for the upcoming reunion episode was released.

In it, Shannon Beador claimed a co-star called her "racist" and a "homophobe" as Dodd appeared to fire back by yelling, "I'm Black!"

On Friday, during an interview with E!, the reality star broke down the motivation for the surprising announcement.

"So we have Braunwyn who is blond haired, blue eyes, as white as can be," Dodd began. "She's always saying that I'm a racist or a homophobe and it really irritates me. So I did a '23andMe' and I don't identify myself as a Black person, that was not my point. My point was I'm Black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I'm 30% Native American and I'm one percent Jewish. And I'm all races."

"I don't see people with color, I see people. That's it."

In an earlier interview with the outlet, Dodd also clarified her side of the heated exchange she had with host Andy Cohen over COVID and politics on last week's reunion episode.

"I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you're uneducated, you're putting out misinformation, you're behaving like a moron ..." Cohen said on the show, before Dodd turned the tables.

"I get them too, saying that you're anti-American, that you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show," she shot back. "I'm anti-American because I don't like Donald Trump?" asked an incredulous Cohen. "Yeah," said Dodd.

She explained to E!, "My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media. Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive."

"And my point was that just because people come to me and say he's anti-American doesn't mean he is," she continued. "It's not that he's anti-American, I don't think he's anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that, doesn't mean it's true. That's what I meant."

The "RHOC" reunion will continue next Wednesday on Bravo.