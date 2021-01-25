Miley Cyrus to Perform For Health Care Workers at Super Bowl Pre-Game Event

Getty

Miley Cyrus will be performing for some very special guests at the Super Bowl LV pre-game show.

On Sunday, it was announced that the singer will be headlining the first-ever TikTok Tailgate, a concert being held for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who have been invited to attend the Super Bowl. The event will be honoring the health care professionals for their work in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley, 28, shared her excitement over her upcoming performance.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈 I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" she tweeted. "I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

The NFL championship game -- which will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7 -- will allow 22,000 fans into the stadium, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, who will receive free admission.

According to USA Today, all 32 NFL teams will also get to invite vaccinated frontline workers from their respective communities.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

In addition to Miley's TikTok Tailgate performance, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the start of the game, while Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will be performing "America The Beautiful."

Last but certainly not least, The Weeknd will be taking the stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, following in the footsteps of J.Lo and Shakira, who performed last year.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off at the Super Bowl LV, which airs Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The TikTok Tailgate will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on both CBS and TikTok.