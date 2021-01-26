Da Brat Says She Was Heartbroken When Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes Didn't Like Her At First (Exclusive)

Getty

The rapper also dished on where she stands with T-Boz.

Da Brat has opened about her relationship with the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

During an interview with TooFab, the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star said she was disappointed the two hip hop artists didn't hit it off right away even though they ran in the same circles, including the tight-knit group of rappers being produced by Jermaine Dupri.

"Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD's [Dupri's] first artist and they used to -- they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point," Da Brat began. "Like I think when I came along -- I don't think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn't the case, but she wasn't too fond of me."

"But I loved Left Eye and it just broke my heart when she didn't love me," she added.

But by the time they recorded a remix of "Ladies' Night (Not Tonight)" in 1997 with Lil' Kim, Angie Martinez and Missy Elliott, the two had found a groove.

"Yeah, man, we recorded it separately in our own separate spaces," Da Brat explained. "I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupree's studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers."

"We were all like with one accord and just enjoyed it -- this big luau, like party. It was nice."

Unfortunately, five years later, Lopes tragically died from a car accident in Honduras at the age of 30.

Da Brat also spoke with TooFab about her relationship with Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, whom she collaborated with on "Ghetto Love" in 1997. At the time, T-Boz was a member of TLC along with Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

"T-Boz has always been super duper cool," the "Funkdafied" singer said. "She's just like one of the homies, very easy to talk to. We stayed friends for a long time and we're still friends to this day, you know. She just keeps it 100 and I love her spirit. She's got a great spirit. Good energy."

As for any new music coming from the platinum-certified rapper, Da Brat said, "It's in the works."

"I'm working on a project right now," she continued. "I don't know the title of, but I'm trying a lot of different things. So when it's time, I'll let you guys know."

But she did reveal her recent romance with Jesseca Dupart might be an inspiration.

"Absolutely. I swear every song is almost like a love song," Da Brat said laughing. "It just says something about her or pertaining to her somewhere. I'm trying to work on not doing that so much because every song is that. But it's my reality. So I don't mind it at all. It's fun."

To catch more of Da Brat and Jesseca being extra adorable with each other, tune in to "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" on Thursdays at 9/8C on WE tv!