Wendy Williams Shades Ex-Husband 'Kelvin' And Mistress on Show -- Even Name-Drops Baby!

CBS Television Dist.

"Welcome to 'Hot Topics,' Sharina Hudson -- Getting out of my car ... with my money!"

After sharing a clip from the documentary film "Wendy Williams: What a Mess!" -- set to follow the premiere of "Wendy Williams: The Movie" this Sunday on Lifetime -- Williams took a moment to go all shade by welcoming Sharina Hudson to her "Hot Topics" segment.

It was the first time she'd called out her ex-husband "Kelvin's" mistress by name on her show, and she didn't stop there.

"Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!" said Williams with as much eye shaed as she could get. Then literally sipping her coffee -- or the tea as the case may be, she added, "Getting out of my car ... with my money."

Then, in a shocking move so bold it left her audience stunned and even her producer Suzanne Bass giving face, Williams continued. "Good morning, Journey," she continued [correct spelling unknown -ed.]. Who's she talking about? Not Jurnee Smollett.

"She’ll be almost three-- I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know," she said with a sly look. That's right, Wendy just name-dropped the baby her ex-husband had with his massage therapist girlfriend of many years

Then, with a final wicked grin, she concluded, "Good morning, Kelvin," emphasizing the legal spelling of Kevin Hunter's name," before adding dismissively, "It’s my truth."

The documentary largely chronicles when Wendy found herself one of the hottest topics in entertainment as her marriage to Kevin finally came to an end. Wendy has admitted that she knew about his years of infidelity, and even that he'd been having an affair with Sharina.

For her, though, the final straw was when he impregnated his mistress. And so, after 22 years of marriage, Wendy filed for divorce in April 2019. "I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened," Wendy told New York Times Magazine at the time.

As recently as this month, Williams has said she's still not met Sharina's daughter, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I don't want to her know her." Further, while she expects to have to see Kevin in her life, at their 20-year-old son's college graduation, for example, she expects he won't be bringing Sharina or their child.

"His dad will always be his dad. I haven’t seen change in that way from him," she told ET on Tuesday. "But what I do see is my tolerance from afar to understand that he will be required to be at Kevin’s graduation from college, and he will be required to have better taste than to bring the side piece and the little girl."

At this point, it's unknow just how much Wendy is going to be willing to share in both the biopic of her life -- which she was heavily involved in -- or the documentary that will follow it. But you can be sure they'll both be "Hot Topics" for days to come.

In the meantime, you can check out the whole episode below [Wendy gets into it at the 4:08 mark].