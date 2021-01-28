Two 14-Year-Olds Accused of Killing Mom of Three as She Delivered Uber Eats

GoFundMe

She never even made it to the door of her final delivery.

Two 14-year-olds have been arrested in the murder of an Uber Eats driver in Texas.

Ryan Munsie, a 31-year-old mother-of-three was found dead in the breezeway of an apartment complex in Haltom City on Saturday night.

Sergeant Eric Peters of Haltom City Police Department said they received a 911 call from the person who found her with "obvious signs of trauma."

The person who ordered the food was questioned by detectives, and cleared.

On Wednesday night, SWAT team members took two teenagers into custody from an apartment complex in Fort Worth, less than one mile away.

"Robbery appears to be the motive in the case," Sgt Peters said in a release, revealing that Munsie sustained a fatal stab wound to her neck during the attack.

Both teens were taken to Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth.

They face charges of Capital Murder; because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.

Uber confirmed one of its drivers had been killed while working.

"We are deeply saddened by this horrible crime and our hearts are with Ryan’s family and loved ones," it said in a statement. "We will cooperate with law enforcement to help in any way we can."

Munsie leaves behind a husband, and three children, aged five, ten and 11.

A GoFundMe to help her family has already passed $45k.

Munsie is the second delivery driver to be killed in North Texas in the space of one month; on December 23, 65-year-old Timothy Paul Allen — who was working as an independent contractor delivering for Amazon — was found shot dead in his car, having just dropped off a package.

The motive is still unknown: no money or packages were taken from his car, per NBCDFW.