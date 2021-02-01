Elizabeth Chambers 'Shocked, Heartbroken, and Devastated' Amid Armie Hammer Claims

Getty

"I didn't realize how much I didn't know," says Hammer's estranged wife.

After staying silent "for weeks," Elizabeth Chambers seemingly just addressed the controversy around her estranged husband Armie Hammer on her own social media for the first time.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Monday, Chambers said she has been "trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated."

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn’t know," she continued. "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she wrote. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers did not specifically mention Hammer by name, nor any of the allegations against him. In recent weeks, Hammer has been accused of sending sexually explicit direct messages to several women that included cannibal fantasies. The messages have yet to be verified by any news outlet.

In the wake of the reports, Hammer dropped out of the romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding" with Jennifer Lopez and a Paramount+ project called "The Offer."

When news of him exiting "Shotgun Wedding" surfaced, Hammer released a statement.

"I'm not responding to these bull---- claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he told TMZ. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."