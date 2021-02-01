Meghan McCain Says 'Crazy Person' Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Isn't Like the Rest' of Republicans

ABC/Getty

"I think she is the Republican Party right now," says Sunny Hostin.

Everyone on "The View" agreed that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotta go -- but they didn't necessarily see eye to eye on what her position in power means about where the Republican party stands today.

During Monday's Hot Topics, the cohosts discussed whether they believed Greene was the new "face" of the GOP -- with Sunny Hostin proclaiming Greene is not the "extreme," but the new normal.

"I don't think she's the extreme part of the Republican Party, I think she is the Republican Party right now," she began. "The Republican Party is the Trump party, the Republican Party party is now the MAGA party, the Republican Party is the QAnon party, the birther party, the Confederate flag party, the Confederate statue party, the insurrection party, the Big Lie party, the Stop the Steal party."

She then criticized House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago instead of doing anything to reprimand Greene for her controversial videos which have recently resurfaced.

"Sunny said everything, she really nailed it," added Joy Behar. "If this is the face of the Republican party, they need a facelift. She has really been so unbelievably stupid."

Meghan McCain, however, basically said Republicans like Greene give the rest of them a bad name -- and slammed the "mainstream media" for lumping the rest of the party in with "crazy" people like her.

"The more that the mainstream media continues to come out and say that all Republicans are birthers and crazy people and we believe in space lasers, then the more it makes traditional Republicans -- and there's still a lot of them in the country -- go back into their corners," she said. "And this is becoming very tribal, and I would argue that this is how we got Trump in the first place, is that there's just no nuance in it."

"You know me, I know you, I'm not like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I'm a Republican, I don't believe in birtherism, I don't believe in the confederate flag," she added. "I'm sick of trying to defend the fact this crazy person isn't like the rest of us ... I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments."

Behar then asked whether it was "up to the Republican establishment to reel her in?" McCain said, "Of course."

"To blame the media, the media is just reporting," added Joy. "I don't hear a lot of that coming from the establishment."

Sunny explained she believes more Republicans in power aren't condemning Greene's behavior because traditional conservatives "are in the minority now." She added, "They know that the voters do support QANON, they know the voters do support these conspiracy theories, they know the voters do support Trump. These are the republican voters and they don't want to undermine the voters."