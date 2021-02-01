Porsha Williams Says Kenya Moore's Butt Isn't Real: 'It's Not Her Ass'

Bravo/Getty

"Whose is it?" asked Andy Cohen.

The fake butt rumors that have plagued Kenya Moore ever since she joined "Real Housewives of Atlanta" were revived in a recent episode -- with costar Porsha Williams just gave her two cents.

On Sunday's new episode of the Bravo show, Moore confronted Marlo Hampton for making negative comments about her. "I talk about your fake butt and your skin," admitted Marlo, before Moore exclaimed, "I don't have a fake butt!"

"That's not real, you have injections," Marlo continued. "I don't have injections!" Kenya shot back, before Hampton said, "Something has been done to your body."

While the episode ended mid-fight, the conversation around Moore's posterior continued on "Watch What Happens Live," when a viewer asked Porsha whether she believed Kenya or Marlo.

"I thought we all had figured this out years ago," Williams replied. "It's not her ass. That's it. Stop asking, it's not her ass."

When Andy Cohen, who started laughing in shock, asked Porsha "whose is it," she added, "I don't know what's in there. All I know is that it is, it's ready to go back to where it came from."

The butt rumors are nothing new for Moore, with both Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes throwing injection accusations her way throughout her time on the series. During her last season on the show, Leakes often commented on Moore's "blow-up booty" -- which even led to a Twitter battle over the topic.