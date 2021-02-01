Wayne and Garth Reunite For Uber Eats Super Bowl Teaser

YouTube

We're not worthy!

Wayne and Garth are back for the big game!

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have reprised their "Wayne's World" roles for a Uber Eats commercial, which will air during Super Bowl LV. On Sunday, Uber Eats released a 30-second teaser for the ad -- and it's absolutely hilarious.

In the teaser, the comedy duo -- while in character -- chatted about the upcoming Super Bowl, without actually calling the big game by its name. The two also appeared to be sitting in Wayne's mom's basement in Illinois.

"Hey, we're back! 2020 man, that was a great year...NOT!" Myers told the camera.

"Yeah, it really sucked," he added before Carvey chimed in, saying the year "sucked donkey."

"Good one!" Wayne continued. "We just wanted to say that we'll see you soon for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named."

"We'll see you on the big bowl," Carvey said, to which Myers added, "The gigantic bowl."

"Totally legal!" Carvey said and Wayne added in agreement, "Yeah, completely legal!"

The clip concluded with a doorbell ringing in the background before panning over to an Uber Eats delivery bag that was sitting on a table.

Uber Eats also dropped a very short teaser of Myers and Carvey singing a remixed version of "Wayne's World," adding in "Uber Eats" into the lyrics.

Myers, 56, and Carvey, 65, reprised their roles from the 1992 film "Wayne's World," a comedy based on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch. The two went on to star in a sequel, "Wayne's World 2," in 1993.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Super Bowl LV on February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.