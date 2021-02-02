Britney Spears Hits Back at Anyone Who Says Her Instagram Posts 'Aren't Perfect'

Instagram

"I'm doing this for fun," she explains.

Britney Spears says anyone who wants a piece of her on social media needs to calm down.

The singer issued a blanket statement to any critics of her Instagram feed on Monday, alongside yet another photo of her looking directly into the camera while wearing a white, ruffled crop top. Anyone who follows Spears on Instagram knows exactly which look we're talking about, as she often shares similar photos in the same outfit, presumably from the same shoot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it," she captioned the image, with a collection of tears of joy emojis.

"So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun," she added. "If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening." She closed out the message with a dancing woman, speak no evil monkey and tears of joy emojis.

Her post comes after Spears has shared a number of videos to her feed showing her dancing inside her home to various pop songs, including a recent clip set to Billie Eilish's "ilomilo" and another where she dances to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's "Holy Grail."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her most recent video was met with comments including, "What is the point of these videos of her dancing like she’s slept for days and just woke up?" and "Does anyone else feel awkward or uncomfortable watching this?"

The fan concerns come amid her ongoing court battle with her father, Jamie, over her conservatorship. That battle and the #FreeBritney movement surrounding it are even the subject of an upcoming New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," which premieres February 5 on FX and FX on Hulu.

Watch more recent dance videos below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.