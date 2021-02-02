Cameran Eubanks Quit 'Southern Charm' When It Started to 'Feel Icky' and More Book Bombshells

Getty/Bravo

Cameran spills on Real World hookups and confirms more than a few Bravolebirities are "complete ass-----"

In her new memoir, Cameran Eubanks says she's "pretty certain" she's done with reality TV after stints on both "The Real World" and "Southern Charm" -- but she's thankfully not done talking about either.

Out today, her book "One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between" has Eubanks reflecting on her time on both shows, spilling on hookups, bad behavior from other Bravo stars and why she ultimately decided to quit the biz ... for now.

Reality show aficionados got their first glimpse at Cameran when she appeared on "The Real World: San Diego" in 2004 -- when she was still a teenager. In her book, she said her experience on the show "opened my eyes to so much," saying it "helped shape who I am as a person."

Speaking about the MTV series, she also revealed the "most intriguing/risqué thing" she did during filming were her two "steamy" hot tub makeout sessions with costar Brad Fiorenza.

"Of course, the cameras caught us both times. I was absolutely wasted and I'm pretty sure he was, too," she said. "The Southern belle had a crush on the bad boy from Chicago! I'm sure this is what the producers were hoping for when they cast us. When we finally gave in to our primal urges and made out, I know they were high-fiving each other in the control room. It never evolved into deep feelings, though, and Brad never tried anything else."

She added that she's still in touch with Brad -- calling him a "dear friend" -- as well as both Jamie Chung and Randy Barry.

Moving onto "Southern Charm," Eubanks was a main cast member on the Bravo series for its first six series, announcing her exit ahead of Season 7. In the book, she said "false accusations" and "nasty rumors" being stared "for the sake of a 'good show'" were partly behind her decision to leave, saying the situation "just started to feel a bit icky." When she quit, she said infidelity rumors about husband Jason Wimberly were not behind her exit.

"My mantra with social media if you are on a reality show: You don't like the heat? Get out of the kitchen. Well, get out of the kitchen is exactly what I did after season six," she wrote. "At that point, I had a child and since becoming a mother, my priorities had changed. I also felt like I was at a different place in my life. It was time to move on."

She also addressed her husband's decision to not appear on the show until the very end of her run. "Everyone thought he didn't appear because he didn't approve of it or didn't like my castmates. That is simply not true," said Eubanks. "Jason was and is actually friends with most of them -- AND he was the one who encouraged me to do 'Southern Charm' each season. But Jason is a very private person and not everyone wants to be on TV."

Eubanks said it was her decision to not allow production to film the birth of her daughter Palmer and demanded she get "at least two weeks camera free" after she welcomed the baby.

She keeps in contact with a number of her costars and said that, overall, the show was "a very positive experience."

One negative experience she opened up about, however, was her time at BravoCon. Though she thought it was "so cool" to meet many Bravolebrities, some of them clearly lived up to their on-screen personas.

"Some were just like I imagined they would be and some were complete ass-----. I won't name names, but let's just say I was very disappointed by some of their behavior," she wrote. "I watched a couple of the real housewives act as if they were legitimately A-list celebrities."