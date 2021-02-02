Charli D'Amelio Thought Charli XCX Hashtag on Twitter Was About Her

Instagram/Getty

"#hereforcharli is NOT for Charli D'Amelio."

Charli D'Amelio found herself in a rather awkward situation on social media this week.

The 16-year-old professional dancer assumed a trending hashtag on Twitter, "HereForCharli," was dedicated to her, when in reality it was meant for pop star, Charli XCX.

She's since deleted the tweet, but it read: "I am looking through the 'hereforcharli' hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart I am so lucky to have you all by my side!! I love you bebs 💕💕"

Once D'Amelio's fans flooded the hashtag with support and love for the TikTok star, many diehard Sophie fans rushed to Twitter to clarify the real meaning behind the hashtag.

In fact, Sophie fans were the ones to create the "HereForCharli" hashtag to show support and appreciation for Charli XCX, who was a longtime friend and collaborator of the late electronic pop star, who tragically passed away at the age of 34 on January 30, after "she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

"Her fans are very weird for playing along instead of informing her that the hashtag was for Charli XCX and not her," a confused user wrote on Twitter.

While another grieving fan tweeted: "#hereforcharli is NOT for charli d'amelio, it's to comfort and appreciate charli xcx after SOPHIE's tragic passing. please stop using it as a d'amelio appreciation hashtag. it's EXTREMELY disrespectful and distasteful especially to the lgbt people sophie influenced and helped."

Still coping with the loss of her beloved friend, Charli XCX penned a heart felt message dedicated to Sophie: "It's really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life. There are so many memories, so many details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It's impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie."