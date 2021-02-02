Rose McGowan Supports Evan Rachel Wood After Claiming Marilyn Manson 'Horrifically Abused' Her

Getty

"When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after," says McGowan.

Fellow Marilyn Manson ex-girlfriend Rose McGowan sent a message of support to Evan Rachel Wood on Monday, after the actress accused the musician of "horrifically abusing" her when they dated.

Taking to Twitter hours after Wood publicly made her claims against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- McGowan stood in solidarity with the "Westworld" star and others who have spoken out against him.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," tweeted McGowan. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all. pic.twitter.com/udhxygWhSy — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021 @rosemcgowan

In a followup video she posted later, McGowan addressed her own relationship with Manson and explained that while he wasn't abusive with her, that shouldn't discount anyone else's claims.

"I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who came forward about Marilyn Manson, my ex," she said in the video. "When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after."

"It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud, proud of these women and anybody who stands against an abuser," she continued. "They steal time, they are time eaters. They steal lives, they steal hopes, dreams, freedom, sexuality, love."

In text accompanying the video, McGowan added, "The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Early Monday morning, Wood -- who has spoken at length in the past about alleged abuse she suffered from a previously unnamed ex -- shared an Instagram post in which she said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson."

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she wrote. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

She also shared accounts from other women who accused Manson of abuse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following Wood's claims and the news he had been dropped by his record label, "removed" from Starz's "American Gods" and had his upcoming episode of "Creepshow" pulled, Manson issued a statement responding to "recent claims," without mentioning any one woman specifically.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."