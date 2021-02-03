Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Was Watching Porn While He Was Asleep -- But It Was THIS Show

NBC

"I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!" Kutcher joked.

Ashton Kutcher recently woke up to his wife Mila Kunis watching a steamy scene on TV -- and his reaction was so priceless, it was fit for Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.

While appearing on "TODAY" earlier this week, the couple hilariously recalled what went down when Kunis had stayed up unusually late on Sunday night to binge-watch the Netflix hit, "Bridgerton."

"So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," recalled Kunis. Spoiler alert -- Episode 5 involves Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) having sex for the first time together on their wedding night.

"I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on -- I'm asleep. Last night, I clearly stayed up till midnight," the actress continued. "I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'"

At that point, Kunis said Kutcher was sound asleep before he then woke up to her watching a sex scene on TV and thought his wife was watching an adult film.

"He wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?'" Kunis recounted. "He was so confused."

Mila Kunis and @aplusk join us to talk about working together in their new #SuperBowl ad for Cheetos! pic.twitter.com/GiNTYtaGR7 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 1, 2021 @HodaAndJenna

Kutcher jokingly added, "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

"I was like, 'Shhh, be quiet, this is a wedding!'" Kunis recalled.

"TODAY's" Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager then teased to Kunis about what comes next in "Bridgerton" as the star continues her binge-watch.

"I'm so excited!" Kunis shared, to which Kutcher then told his wife, "You're cheating on me with this show!"

The pair -- who have been married since 2015 -- also spoke to "TODAY" about filming their new Super Bowl ad for Cheetos. Like many parents, Kutcher and Kunis have been staying at home with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the couple -- who share daughter Wyatt, 6, and son, Dimitri, 4 -- left for a few days to shoot the commercial and their kids weren't happy.

"We were ripping off a very large band-aid and they were in shock that we would have a reason to walk out of the living room," Kunis recalled. "They couldn't fathom the fact that we were leaving the property... we were leaving the actual house without them was crazy."

"It was a traumatic event," Kutcher joked, and Kunis added, "Very traumatic. Lots of tears."

Kutcher said he and Kunis were "just excited to get out of the house."

Watch their Super Bowl ad, below!