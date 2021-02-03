Country Stars Support TJ Osborne After Coming Out

Getty

"Overcome with joy. He's one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know," wrote Kacey Musgraves.

County stars are voicing their support for T.J. Osborne after he publicly came out as gay.

In a profile with Time, released on Wednesday, T.J. -- who is the lead singer of Brothers Osborne -- opened up about sharing his sexuality with the world for the first time. The singer, 36, is now the first openly gay country artist signed to a major label.

Many fellow country singers took to social media on Wednesday to share their love and support for T.J.

"Overcome with joy. He's one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know," wrote singer Kacey Musgraves. "Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today."

Alongside a photo of himself and T.J., singer Dierks Bentley wrote, "Love this guy right here. @brothersosborne. Happy you are telling your story dude."

Similarly, Bobby Bones tweeted, "TJ is one of my favorite people in town. Not just favorite artist, but person. Love that you're getting to tell your story."

Michelle Branch and Carly Peace wrote that they are "proud" of T.J. for coming out.

Ryan Hurd also chimed in, saying he's "thankful" that T.J. shared his story.

See more of the supportive messages in the tweets, below.

Overcome with joy. He’s one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know. Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today. https://t.co/5Wg5NKkObM // @brothersosborne — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 3, 2021 @KaceyMusgraves

Love this guy right here. @brothersosborne. Happy you are telling your story dude. 🤘👊 pic.twitter.com/l2EqHk31nm — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 3, 2021 @DierksBentley

TJ is one of my favorite people in town. Not just favorite artist, but person. Love that you’re getting to tell your story. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/nVqKa9tW7L — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 3, 2021 @mrBobbyBones

Love you, TJ OSBORNE! Proud to know you and thankful for your story! https://t.co/3Fd4666Hrp — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) February 3, 2021 @RyanHurd

Congratulations TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many. Proud of you, man. https://t.co/10xouT3IPd — Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) February 3, 2021 @TyHerndoncom

While speaking with Time, T.J. said he's known he was gay since he was young and came out to his family and friends years ago. However, he noted that he wanted to reach the "height" of his career as his true self.

"I'm very comfortable being gay," he shared. "I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."

"I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am," T.J. later added. "I mean, I am who I am, but I've kept a part of me muted, and it's been stifling".

"There are times when I think I've marginalized this part of me so that I feel better about it," he explained. "And I realize that it is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform. God, think of all the times that we talk about love, and write about love. It's the biggest thing we ever get to feel. And I've kept the veil on. .... I've done more than I ever thought I would. At this point, my happiness is more valuable than anything else I'd ever be able to achieve."

T.J. admitted he's "curious" how the more conservative country music fans will react.

"I don't think I'm going to get run off the stage in Chicago," he told Time. "But in a rural town playing a country fair? I'm curious how that will go."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Maybe I'm not giving my fans enough credit," he later added. "Maybe I'm not giving the genre enough credit."

Meanwhile, T.J.'s bandmate, his brother, John, said he became "emotional" when T.J. told him he was gay, which was around the same time the two signed a record deal.

"He was very open and candid about it, and I was emotional, because my brother was finally able to be completely honest with me about who he was," John said. "How often, in life, do we hold back parts of ourselves and wish that we didn’t?"

John added that he wouldn't hesitate to give up his "money and success" in order for T.J. to be "truly fulfilled in life."

"I wouldn't even think about it. Not for a second," he said.

Musgraves, who is close friends with T.J., spoke to Time about how T.J.'s coming out can make country music more inclusive.

"Others will now feel invited to the country music party for the first time," she explained. "Country music deserves a future even more honest than its past."