Golden Globes 2021: See the Full List of Nominations

Netflix/HBO/Everett Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson were tapped to announce this year's nominees.

While most of us are still in lockdown, award season is still very much happening in 2021. Though last year's event went down in early-January, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were delayed until later this month -- and today, we finally got our nominees.

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the noms on Wednesday morning, revealing who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to celebrate in both TV and film.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the actual event, which will air on February 28 on NBC.

We'll update the post below with noms as they're announced.

FILM

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- The Father

- Mank

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand, Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins, The Father

- Gary Oldman, Mank

- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Hamilton

- Music

- Palm Springs

- The Prom

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Kate Hudson, Music

- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

- Rosamond Pike, I Care A Lot

- Anya Taylor Joy, Emma

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

- James Corden, The Prom

- Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

-

-

-

-

-

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Jared Leto, The Little Things

- Bill Murray, On the Rocks

- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

BEST DIRECTOR

- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

- David Fincher, Mank

- Regina King, One Night In Miami

- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

-

-

-

-

-

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

- The Midnight Sky

- Tenet

- News of the World

- Mank

- Soul

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

-

-

-

-

-

BEST SCREENPLAY

-

-

-

-

-

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

-

-

-

-

-

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

- The Crown

- Lovecraft Country

- The Mandalorian

- Ozark

- Ratched

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

- Olivia Colman, The Crown

- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

- Emma Corrin, The Crown

- Laura Linney, Ozark

- Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

- Jason Bateman, Ozark

- Josh O'Connor, The Crown

- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

- Al Pacino, Hunters

- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

- Emily In Paris

- The Flight Attendant

- The Great

- Schitt's Creek

- Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

- Lily Collins, Emily In Paris

- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

- Elle Fanning, The Great

- Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

-

-

-

-

-

BEST TV LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Normal People

- The Queen's Gambit

- Small Acts

- The Undoing

- Unorthodox

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

- Shira Haas, Unorthodox

- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

- Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen's Gambit

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

- Hugh Grant, The Undoing

- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

-

-

-

-

-

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR