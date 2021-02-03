Stars Call Out Golden Globes for Snubbing Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You

HBO

"Golden Globes are laughable."

While shows like "The Crown," "Ozark" and "Schitt's Creek" pulled in a ton of nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this year's Golden Globe Awards, one series was mysteriously absent: "I May Destroy You."

The series, which was created and written by star Michaela Coel and aired on both BBC One and HBO, was easily one of the most critically-acclaimed shows of 2020 -- a series which sparked important and much-needed conversations around consent and sexual assault.

The show and Coel herself landed on many Top Show and Top Performances of 2020 lists, but apparently the people at the HFPA didn't agree. The show failed to garner a single nomination, with Best Drama nods going to "The Crown," "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark" and "Ratched."

I May Destroy You's snub was easily the one which caused the most outrage on social media, with a number of Hollywood stars even getting in on the action and calling out the HFPA for ignoring it completely.

"There are at least 3 shows on this list that were NOT BETTER than I May Destroy You," tweeted "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner Smith, "and that's on periodt!!!!!!!"

I May Destroy You getting no GG love is bullshit," tweeted "Birds of Prey" director Cathy Yan. "I MAY DESTROY YOU is the best show of the year. It's not even debatable," added Emmy Rossum.

"Golden Globes are laughable," wrote Dylan O'Brien. "Not only is I May Destroy You absolutely f---ing brilliant, it should be required viewing. Apparently you can be TOO far ahead of humanity @MichaelaCoel we don't deserve you."

"It's not lost on me that not ONE actor from Lovecraft Country was nominated, or that I MAY DESTROY you was completely snubbed," tweeted "When They See Us" actress Aurora Perrineau. "Same thing every year."

Kathy Griffin looked at the upside of the snub buzz and said that, because of it, even "more people will discover Michaela Coen's [sic] masterpiece." She went on to call the show, "Such a riveting series."

See more outrage over the snub below. "I May Destroy You" is currently on HBO Max.

This is an ACTUAL masterpiece. Very upset I May Destroy You wasn’t nominated. You are a genius @MichaelaCoel #imaydestroyyou pic.twitter.com/dPG33iVbe0 — Elizabeth Reaser (@reasereaser) February 3, 2021 @reasereaser

it can be intense at times, so tw for sexual assault and ptsd from sexual assault — but it is truly such a gift of a show about the journey of what happens after our life has a moment that changes the way we see the world. it’s beautiful. michaela cole is everything. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) February 3, 2021 @rachelzegler

First of all I May Destroy You is one of the greatest things I have ever experienced. Not just one of the best shows of 2020. One of the most incredible things I have ever seen. Michaela Coel is transcendent. Everyone in the show was perfect. It’s just- I don’t understand — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 3, 2021 @melanielynskey

I May Destroy You is the best show of 2020 and all other takes are invalid. — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) February 3, 2021 @shannonwoodward

The good thing about Awards season is that it can bring just as much attention to the films and tv shows that are highlighted as to those that go criminally unrecognized.



I MAY DESTROY YOU.



Streaming now on @hbo and @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/M4b7ED7h4X — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) February 3, 2021 @MarkDuplass

Are you kidding me? I May Destroy You is not nominated? — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) February 3, 2021 @LesleyAnnBrandt