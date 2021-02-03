YouTuber's Mind Blown As He Films Justin Bieber's Custom Rolls-Royce

YouTube/Getty

Car fanatic and YouTuber, Effspot, had quite the exciting day this week as he appeared to have stumbled upon Justin Bieber's 1 of 1 West Coast Custom floating Rolls-Royce.

Effspot, best known for traveling the world in search of the most exotic car collections, rallies, drives and automotive related events found himself astonished after connecting the very expensive car to Mr. Bieber.

Recalling the funny interaction between the pop star and vlogger Effspot said, "The funny thing is we were driving in [our] car, and [Bieber] looked at us and he was like, 'What the f--- was that?' And we look at him, and we thought 'What the f--- is that?'"

Detailing some of the features included in the one of a kind whip, Effspot points out that there's no side mirrors, instead it uses a 360 surround view camera system. Both door handles, and wheels are hidden and covered by the sleek custom design.

"Futuristic Cruella de Ville mobile," Effspot described Bieber's new whip, also noting it as the "spot of the year."