Priest Who Claimed He Performed Exorcism at Capitol Siege Slams YouTube Videographer

Eddie Becker/YouTube

"There's a demon called Baphomet and exorcists found out that he's the one who is dissolving the country," the Nebraska holy man is heard saying in the clip.

A Catholic priest has slammed the videographer who recorded him saying he performed an exorcism during the Capitol siege.

Rev. David Fulton took to his podium at St. Michael Catholic Church in Nebraska on Sunday to claim Eddie Becker misrepresented what the holy man had said in a clip uploaded to YouTube on January 11, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

"This guy wanted to interview me, and I could tell that he wasn't of good intention," Fulton told the congregation. "But I thought maybe I could lead him to something that could help to evangelize him. And so I tried to find commonalities with what he was saying — he was saying very anti-Catholic stuff."

"I was trying to lead him to, maybe, information that could maybe change his mind, or at least suppress his anti-Catholicism," he added. "And so he edited the video and he ended up weaponizing it."

After Becker learned about Fulton's speech in front of the parishioners, he uploaded the entire video of Fulton that he recorded on the day of the siege. Becker told the outlet he approached Fulton around 3:25PM as the priest was walking away from the Capitol building. Rioters had broke into the building around 2:11PM.

In it, Becker asks Fulton if he performed an exorcism at the Capitol.

Fulton, wearing a clerical collar and holding up a book titled "Minor Exorcisms and Deliverance Prayers in Latin and in English," replies, "Yes I did."

"What has possessed the Capitol?" Becker continues with his inquiry.

"There's a demon called Baphomet and exorcists found out that he's the one who is dissolving the country in order to bring it into something different," answers Fulton. "So that's what they're doing. They're breaking it down, the country, and they're trying to bring it back into something different. So that's what's happening."

Earlier in the interview, Fulton describes the sea of Trump supporters who were calling the election stolen as "awesome."

"It's good to see so many people who care about the country, concerned about the country, people who know about what's going on, the obvious steal," he said. "And hopefully we’ll be able to take this into our local communities and do something."

Becker, 70, told the Omaha World-Herald he was disappointed in Fulton's claims against him, as he has been recording videos around the D.C. area for "historical purposes."

"People need to see (the full video) and examine him and discuss it," Becker said. "Doing this kind of documentary work, interviewing people, is the closest thing to being there. I can't make stuff up. I like to hear what people say."

On Sunday, after Fulton made his remarks about Becker, he issued an apology to his congregation.

"I used bad judgment in participating in the rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021," Fulton said, per Omaha World-Herald. "I spoke and acted in a way that was not consistent with my vocation as a priest. I acknowledge that the confusion and hurt that I caused to you, to the church and to the other members of the community."

"I apologize to the archbishop," he continued. "I wasn't anticipating all this happening, obviously. It was a short trip and I went and came back and went straight on with my work."

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a statement claiming Fulton is not a trained exorcist.

"The Rite of Exorcism may only be performed by a priest duly trained and appointed by his bishop," the statement read. "Fr. Fulton has since clarified that, contrary to his YouTube interview, he did not attempt a formal exorcism, but led others in prayer. Fr. Fulton should not have claimed to have special and particular knowledge about demonic activity."

Archbishop Lucas's spokesperson added that Lucas was "very angry" with Fulton for attending the event and wearing the priest uniform.