The Weeknd Finally Explains Those Face Bandages Ahead of Super Bowl Half Time Show

Getty

The Weeknd got candid about his affinity for wrapping up his face with bandages.

Speaking with Variety ahead of his Super Bowl Half Time performance on Sunday, the singer, 30, explained why his nose was covered with gauze for his "After Hours" short film, which led to a full face bandage for his appearance at the American Music Awards in November.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he said.

The storyline for the collection of videos in "After Hours" was described by The Weeknd as a Las Vegas trip gone awry.

"This character is having a really bad night, and you can come with own interpretation of what it is," he told Variety in April.

As for the bandages becoming increasingly more conspicuous, he said in Thursday's published piece, "It's all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

The Grammy winner went on to say the idea of making him physically off-putting was intentional.

"I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is."

He also summed up why he switches between portraying himself and fictional characters for his media appearances.

"Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?"

Fans will have to wait and see if The Weeknd will be bandaged or not when he takes over the Super Bowl Half Time Show on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.