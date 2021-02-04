Bling Empire's Florent Dishes on Penis Pump, Date with Kane, Who Wore Fake Jewelry and More (Exclusive)

TooFab/Netflix

"Bling Empire" took viewers by surprise when it dropped on Netflix last month becoming a massive hit for the streaming service.

The completely binge-able reality show -- called a cross between "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Selling Sunset" -- follows a group of uber-wealthy friends (and frenemies) living and thriving in Los Angeles, all while showing off their ultra-luxurious lifestyles.

And one of the cast members was caught off guard by the success too, as Anna Shay's BFF and mystery man, Florent Bonedai, chatted with TooFab about all things "Bling Empire."

"I would say my first reaction would be surprised," he said of the show's instant success. "We actually filmed it more than a year ago. And so the year went by and I almost forgot about it until in December, actually Netflix called me and said, 'Are you ready to be a star?' And I replied, 'I was born for it.'"

The witty Boucheron client executive went on to say he was extremely pleased with the portrayal of the cast, especially his bestie Anna, but he was a bit dismayed at one aspect.

"The only disappointment is to hear my accent," Florent quipped. "I was convinced that I sounded like Prince Charles in my head. Until I heard it. And then I read the comments."

Chatting about the feud that appeared to blossom between Anna and Christine Chiu, Florent played a bit coy and said it was "heated in the moment, but in a funny way." He was adamant that both he and Anna were "above it" and insisted that Anna has no equals.

"What I'm sure about is that to Anna -- there is no competition. And so we just play along with it."

Florent also insisted that all the "tension" on the show is real and happening as the cameras role, with a prime example being Anna's surprise trip to Paris for Kelly Mi Li's birthday. Kelly brought on-again/off-again boyfriend Andrew, which ended up causing quite the spectacle.

"At first I was not thinking anything -- I was more, 'Oh there are new friends, let's show them Paris,'" the former equestrian began. "And then very quickly it was a very weird tension between them. And again, I'm in the French way. So whatever happens between you, you keep it for yourself. And they did not. So it was kind of weird for me, so I didn't know how to interact at the beginning."

"Because what you see -- it looks like it's only one day, but actually the drama was going on through three days and it's real. And I want to insist on that. Anything you see on the show, it's real."

And just how real was the phone number exchange between Florent and Kane Lim at the show's finale, which, of course, prompted romance rumors from fans?

"So actually Kane and I met prior to that evening," Florent explained. "We get along very well. He's the nicest guy. He's very close to Anna, very protective, extremely caring. And so, um, we never had the chance to exchange details until that evening. And then..."

Playing coy once again, Florant answered "maybe" when asked point blank if he went on a date with Kim. Then when asked if anything happened between the pair after the finale, Florant said, "What are you talking about?... sexually?" Pressed further, he answered, "We never had a proper date."

"But I'm married to Anna," he joked. "I'm her gay husband."

As for the shade Florent expertly threw during Cheri Chan and Jessey Lee's party, he made no mistake about who were his targets. Kelly was wearing the fake jewelry (although Florent said she owned up to it immediately and without shame), while Kim Lee was referenced as "Moulin Rouge" because of her "tube top."

Florent then turned his focus on the most controversial storyline of "Bling Empire": the penis pump that was found in Anna's bathroom and thrown out her window by Guy Tang.

"First of all, it was the first time I saw one," he said with a laugh. "And now apparently everyone has one at home. So I'm so amazed and impressed. And I'm far from being a virgin. But truly I never saw one before."

The only time he discussed the penis pump with Anna was when he complained to her that "everyone" thought it belonged to him.

"It was not mine!" he exclaimed.

And after discussing how he turned down a role on the French version of "Queer Eye," Florent said he is ready for a second season of "Bling Empire."

"I'm super excited about it," he maintained. "I'm so flattered and I cannot be happier about it for everyone, for the team, for the producers, for the success, but I'm actually quite grounded. So I always say I have my feet on the ground and my head in the sky, and this is what's next for me, I'm up for anything, but I never lose control of it."