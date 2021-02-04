Marilyn Manson's Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Speaks Out on Abuse Allegations

Getty

The two dated for several years and were married from 2005-2006.

Dita Von Teese opened up about her relationship with Marilyn Manson in a statement posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, following allegations of abuse from several of his exes, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

"I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson," she began. "To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness."

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she continued. "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."

The two were together for many years before they tied the knot back in 2005 with a lavish ceremony that took place at Gurteen Castle, Ireland. They split not too long after the wedding.

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship," the burlesque dancer added. "I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

"This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request," Von Teese concluded.

Wood accused Manson of "horrifically abusing" her when they dated. Early Monday morning, the "Westworld" actress -- who has spoken at length in the past about alleged abuse she suffered from a previously unnamed ex -- shared an Instagram post in which she said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson."

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she wrote. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

She also shared accounts from other women who accused Manson of abuse.

Another one of Manson's famous exes, Rose McGowan, shared a message of solidarity with Wood on her own Instagram page.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," tweeted McGowan. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

In a followup video she posted later, McGowan addressed her own relationship with Manson and explained that while he wasn't abusive with her, that shouldn't discount anyone else's claims.

"I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who came forward about Marilyn Manson, my ex," she said in the video. "When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after."

"It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud, proud of these women and anybody who stands against an abuser," she continued. "They steal time, they are time eaters. They steal lives, they steal hopes, dreams, freedom, sexuality, love."

The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all. pic.twitter.com/udhxygWhSy — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021 @rosemcgowan

Following Wood's claims and the news he had been dropped by his record label, "removed" from Starz's "American Gods" and had his upcoming episode of "Creepshow" pulled, Manson issued a statement responding to "recent claims," without mentioning any one woman specifically.