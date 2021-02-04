Growing Up Hip Hop: Da Brat Steps Up in Fight Between Khiry Lyons and Pimpin Beatz (Exclusive)

WEtv

The drama gets real on the upcoming "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" as Da Brat attempts to cool things down during a fight brewing between Khiry Lyons and Pimpin Beatz.

In an exclusive TooFab sneak peek of Thursday's episode, the son of SWV's LeLee is separated from the So So Def music producer before they come to blows in the middle of Diamond's album release party.

"It is ridiculous," LeLee says in a confessional. "And that's been a major part of him being incarcerated so many times -- he can't control his emotions when he's angry."

"He's been here five minutes and already he beefing with the biggest dude in the room," she continued about Khiry. "My son don't need to get no more problems and he definitely don't need to go back to jail."

As the women at the party hold back Khiry and Pimpin Beatz to the corners of the room, Da Brat swings through to make sure no one is about to pop off again.

"This is our first time being out on the town since COVID and this bulls--- drama? I ain't got time for it," Da Brat explains in a confessional.

Check out the clip above and tune in for the new episode of "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" on Thursday at 9/8C on WE tv!