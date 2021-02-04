Ronnie Recruits Dr. Drew After Incredibly Awkward Angelina-JWoww Dinner (Exclusive)

MTV/Getty

Angelina says their first dinner together was like a "f---ing funeral," so Ronnie calls in the big guns.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick finally come face-to-face for the first time in 10 months on tonight's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- but it doesn't sound like either of them were quick to squash their wedding speech beef.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode, the two talk to their significant others about just how awkward the group dinner was -- as neither of them said a word to the other.

"It was like a f---ing funeral," Angelina told husband Chris Larangeira. Calling the whole meal "so weird," she then asked, "Do you think she's ever going to say anything to me, a word or anything?"

"It is what it is at this point," she added. "I'm not going to apologize. I'm not."

Speaking to her boyfriend Zack "24" Carpinello, Jenni said, "I can break bread with bitches I don't like. I didn't speak to them, I barely looked at them."

As the boys all met up to put the G in GTL, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed he reached out to an outside party for reinforcements.

"This morning, I thought about when I was in the roughest place and got me to where I'm at now," he told the other guys. "I feel like that's where the girls are at. So I texted Dr. Drew."

"Leave it to Ron to have Dr. Drew's phone number," Pauly D said in a confessional. "Of course you have it, on speed dial."

While Vinny said reaching out to Pinsky was a "Hail Mary" move, Ronnie also revealed he had a backup plan to force a conversation between Jenni, Angelina and Deena Nicole Cortese -- watch the video above to see his bright idea.