Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Addresses A-Rod Cheating Rumors

Instagram/Getty

She calls their alleged communication "innocent," while sources close to A-Rod claim "he doesn't know her and has never met her."

During the "Southern Charm" reunion, Madison LeCroy defended herself against accusations she hooked up with someone Andy Cohen called a "very famous, married ex-MLB player." While Alex Rodriguez only meets part of that criteria -- he's engaged to Jennifer Lopez, not married to her -- that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from linking the two and now, Madison's addressing the speculation.

Speaking with Page Six, LeCroy claimed the two have "never met up," but have "spoken on the phone ... randomly, but not [consistently]" in the past. "That's the truth,” she said, before saying they've "never been physical," calling him "just an acquaintance" and saying the situation was "innocent."

She also claimed Rodriguez is who they were talking about during the reunion special, but his name was bleeped after she told Bravo they "couldn't use that."

LeCroy added that A-Rod has "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" and blamed herself for telling "the wrong person" about their alleged communications for the rumors taking off. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible," she added, "I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

"All this stuff was a year ago ... it's being aired now," she added.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" co-star Craig Conover alleged during the reunion special. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--- an ex-MLB player."

At the time, she said the allegations were "fake" and offered to take a lie detector test. "He contacted me and, yes, we DMed, but other than that, there was nothing," she added. "I've never physically seen him, touched him."

So far, A-Rod has not commented on all the speculation, though a source close to him told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her." A source also told PEOPLE that the whole situation is "a BS story."