Neil Patrick Harris Offers Update After Husband's Spinal Surgery

Getty

The actor also shared an entertaining video of Burtka "going in and out of a morphine high."

Neil Patrick Harris has offered an update after his husband, David Burtka, had spinal surgery.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share that Burtka is "doing well" following a "fairly intensive" procedure.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery," Harris 47, wrote alongside a photo of Burtka, 45, giving a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed. "It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well."

"It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news," Harris continued. "Thankfully, all went according to plan."

"Whew..! Two thumbs up," he concluded. "I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. ❤️❤️🙏🏼 @nyphospital."

While Harris didn't share details about why Burtka needed spinal surgery in his post, the "How I Met Your Mother" actor later revealed his husband had a "triple fusion," adding that the procedure had been "planned for a while."

"OMG what the hell happened," actress Amy Sedaris asked in the post's comments section. "I will say a prayer and light a candle."

"Thanks ❤️It was planned for a while," Harris replied. "Three disks being dicks. #triplefusion."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Burtka shared a similar post on his own Instagram account and also noted that the surgery took over nine hours.

"Some of you have been asking that have not seen the @nph post," he captioned the same photo Harris posted of him giving a thumbs up. "Monday I had a 9 + hour surgery on my spine. 3 spinal fusions!! I am all good and already recovering. Oxy, Tylenol and muscle relaxers are helping immensely."

The professional chef then directed fans back to Harris' profile to watch a video the "Gone Girl" star had posted of Burtka "going in and out of a morphine high."

The video, which the cookbook author described as "quite entertaining," featured what appeared to be a heavily-medicated Burtka a few hours after surgery.

"Yo, yo, yo," Burtka said in the clip, pointing at his neck brace. "I'm bringing. … This is the new fashions for 2021. I'm going to bedazzle it when I get out of here."

Harris then explained to the camera that Burtka is "going in and out of lucidness and he has a button that he pushes."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think it's been time to push the button," Burtka slurred. "Where's my pain pills?"

"A few hours after surgery," Harris captioned the post. "Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much."

Fans and celebrities alike sent Burtka well wishes, posting supportive messages in the comments sections of the Instagram posts.

"Oh no!!! I hope you heal quickly. Sending you so much love," Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Ross Mathews commented, "Sending love and healing!!!"

"My love!!!!!! I’m glad it all went well. Wish I could be there to help take care," Christina Hendricks said.

Breckin Meyer commented, "David! Get well soon! NPH, I'll whip up some dinner for you and the kids and send it over. It'l look A LOT like three Cup O' Noodles but I totally made it...and shrink wrapped em."

Harris and Burtka celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last April. The couple's 10-year-old twins Gideon and Harper made Burtka handmade cards following his surgery.

"They are the best!!" Burtka wrote, sharing a photo of the cards to his Instagram Stories. "So grateful! So lucky -- and so high on OXY!"