Addison Rae Won't Name Favorite Kardashian, Either (Exclusive)

TooFab/Instagram

After that awkward "Spill or Fill Your Guts".

Okay so she won't name her least favorite — but surely Addison Rae can name her favorite Kardashian?

No, as it turns out; the TikTok star is just as tight-lipped when it comes to separating the KUWTK clan.

After her painfully awkward refusal to spill her guts in a game of "Spill or Fill Your Guts", the 20-year-old was given the chance to pick her number one sister... but she refused. (Even though we all know it's Kourtney).

"They're all my favorite!" she copped out while on a shopping trip to XIV Karats, Ltd in Beverly Hills last week.

Addison had fans stretching their collars last month when, while playing the confession game against Blake Gray, she was so confident she'd answer her question she opted for an old fish as her penalty... until the question came.

"Who is your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" he asked.

"I don't have a least favorite," she insisted after a painful silence. But Blake pushed.

"There's not one that just bugs you a little?"

"I'm not answering that," she muttered, looking more disgusted at the question than she did at the gross fish... which she ate and then spat up.

In fact, Addison is very un-specific when it comes to answers in a range of topics.

The one thing she is looking forward to when the Covid pandemic is over?

"Just spending time with everyone, and seeing everyone again."

What is she getting boyfriend Bryce Hall for Valentine's Day?