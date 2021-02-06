Noah Centineo and Dolly Parton Try to Figure Out Who's Lying in True Confessions

NBC

Noah said he locked his father in a meat freezer, while Dolly claimed she was kicked out of a car during a date.

Noah Centineo and Dolly Parton faced off against each other to see who was the best human lie detector.

During Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show," the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star and legendary "Jolene" singer joined up with host Jimmy Fallon to play a round of True Confessions, where each contestant attempts to convince the others that an outrageous statement is true.

Dolly was up first, as she opened an envelope and read, "I dated a guy and he kicked me out of the car and made me walk home at night through a forest with bears and bobcats."

Noah and Jimmy grilled the country music star about the allegation, who responded using her unparalleled wit.

"I know it was a really good car because I had a date with the boy and I only dated him because he had a car," she insisted. "And so it was a nice car."

"We were about five miles from my home," she continued. "And that's way back in the mountains. I mean, where there are bears and bobcats and there are those toothless 'Deliverance' kind of mountain men in addition to the bears and all that, so that was not a pleasant place to be."

As for why she got booted from the vehicle, Dolly said, "It was a 'put out or get out' situation. So he kicked me out."

Both Noah and Jimmy scored points for correctly guessing Dolly was being forthright.

"But I did learn something that night though," she added. "I thought if that ever happens to me again, I'm definitely giving it up. I'd rather be chewed on by a boy than a bear."

After the gentlemen calmed down from laughing, it was Noah's turn, who said he once locked his father in a meat locker for two hours before telling someone.

A round of interrogation from Dolly and Jimmy didn't faze Noah either, as he claimed, "He went in there and I closed the door and then I realized that it locks from the outside, but I didn't know how to unlock it. And I was embarrassed to like, go and tell someone that I had locked them in."

Dolly said she thought the story was an amazing one "whether it's a truth or a lie," but ultimately went with the former. Jimmy guessed it was fiction as Noah is so good at acting. Turns out, Noah is a pretty good liar as well.

