Christina Milian Takes Over Naya Rivera's Role on Starz's Step Up

"There is no replacing Naya. Let's get that straight," says Ne-Yo in a statement.

Christina Milian is stepping into some "big shoes" following Naya Rivera's death in 2020.

The singer is taking over the late "Glee" star's role on "Step Up," on which Rivera starred for its first two seasons. The show originally aired on YouTube Red, before being canceled and later revived by Starz just two months before Rivera died.

Welcome Christina Milian. Step Up Season 3 is coming your way. #StepUpSTARZ pic.twitter.com/54cWzWobpx — Step Up Series (@StepUpSeries) February 8, 2021 @StepUpSeries

"There is no replacing Naya. Let's get that straight. Her spirit lives on in our memories and every part of what this show is and will be," said star Ne-Yo in a statement. "Christina has big shoes to fill and she knows it, which speaks to her poise and respect as a person and an artist. I'm more than certain of her ability to bring an energy and light to this character that Naya's fans as well as the rest of the world will love. We've welcomed Christina with absolute open arms and have rallied around her with love and support. I'm excited and can't wait for the world to see this!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series consulted with Rivera's family after her drowning death in July 2020 and decided to recast the role.

"Naya's death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning," the show's creator, Holly Sorensen, added. "It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family."

Added Milian: "I am so excited to join the Step Up family. I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance."

The show goes back into production later this month in Atlanta.