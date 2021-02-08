Dixie D'Amelio Details Mental Health Struggle: 'I Feel Guilty For Being Alive'

Instagram

"I've been getting a lot of hate lately... for how I present myself on the internet."

Dixie D'Amelio has been very open about dealing with the downsides of fame at an early age.

During the latest episode of "2 Chix," a podcast hosted by Charli and Dixie, the 19-year-old influencer got candid about the hardships she endures everyday from cyberbullies.

"I've been getting a lot of hate lately... for how I present myself on the internet. I have explosions of emotions due to some health things I have," Dixie explained. "I have outbursts of anger, and emotion, and talk without thinking because I have other things going on in my body that I can't control." Even admitting to fans that she "started medication for it."

Dixie noted, "I try to show my actual self, because that's what people want to see on the internet, but I can't."

"Recently, I just feel guilty for every single thing I do, [for] every opportunity I have. I broke down the other day. I was like, 'Would I be doing more people a favor if I wasn't here?' I'm not trying to... for sympathy or anything, I just want to be real. That's how I'm feeling," Dixie confessed.

"I just feel guilty for being alive sometimes, for something I can't control," the "Naughty List" singer continued. "It's affected me personally, and I've been feeling this way for months, but when sometimes it gets on the internet and little parts of my actual... you get what I'm trying to say."

The sister-duo who share a combined 156.4 million TikTok followers are no strangers to dealing with their own personal challenges in the limelight.

Charli recently opened up about the different ways she's found to cope with anxiety on an episode of Avani Gregg's new Facebook show "Here For It."

"I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade. This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago," Charli stated. "It hurt so bad I didn't want to talk about it… I will cry for three days straight and I'm not even Charli anymore."

The 16-year-old professional dancer praised therapy and admitted to her followers that they, too, should open up and talk about how they're feeling if they find themselves going through similar dark times.