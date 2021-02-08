Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan React to Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win

Getty

Both women were clearly proud of the father of their children.

Tom Brady had quite a few big names cheering him on Super Bowl Sunday this year -- including one of his exes!

Bridget Moynahan, who dated Brady right before he married Gisele Bundchen, showed nothing but love on Sunday night after Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the game, Moynahan took to social media to congratulate her ex and the father of their 13-year-old son Jack for his win.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers," she captioned a victory post on Instagram, adding the hashtags #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55.

Most of the comments on the post praised Moynahan for showing class with her social media sentiment. Moynahan and Brady dated from 2004-2006, but split before the birth of their son. Brady learned his ex was pregnant two-months into his relationship with Gisele, to whom he's been married since 2009.

Getty

Tom and Bridget's son Jack was actually at the game with stepmom Gisele and siblings Vivian and Benjamin -- who all ran onto the field to bask in the Bucs' victory.

Bundchen showed the kids all reacting to Tom's win in their suite, before storming the field to see him in person.