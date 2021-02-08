Miley Cyrus Gets Choked Up Performing 'Wrecking Ball' At Super Bowl Pregame Show

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus got a bit emotional as she performed in front of 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers during her pop-slash-punk-rock TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl LV preshow performance.

Headlining the show, Cyrus was all choked up as she sang "Wrecking Ball," a song many have speculated is about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. At one point, the musician had to stop singing during the popular chorus.

"It never gets easier" - Miley crying during Wrecking Ball 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UWtzGrX5BH — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021 @MileyUpdates

"Singing that song, 'Wrecking Ball' about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain," the 28-year-old star admitted to the crowd before wrapping up the ballad. "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

However, the "Prisoner" songstress got right back on track as she transitioned back into her Hannah Montana days and serenaded the crowd with the optimistic tune "The Climb."

Turning the concert into a true rock 'n' roll experience, Cyrus was joined on stage by two legendary superstars, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Idol and Cyrus performed the 80s classic "White Wedding," while Jett and Cyrus sang their hearts out to "Bad Reputation." They also joined Cyrus in singing their collaborations "Night Crawling" and "Bad Karma," which are both featured on Cyrus' newest album "Plastic Hearts."

In complete football fashion attire, Miley was dressed up in a two-piece glittery black and hot pink cheerleader outfit, which she paired with matching bedazzled kneepads and chunky laced high heel boots. She also wore her own pink and black football jersey, shoulder pads and all, at one point.

Miley covered various tracks during her hour long performance such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole," and Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey."