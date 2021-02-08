Watch Super Bowl Trailers for F9, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier & New M. Night Shyamalan

Han and Mia return in latest "Fast" film, while the MCU continues on Disney+.

The big film studios largely sat out the Super Bowl this year, as release dates continue to change amid the ongoing Covid pandemic -- but that doesn't mean there weren't a few sneak peeks that got everybody talking.

This year, companies like Disney+, Universal Studios, Amazon and CBS -- which aired the big game -- all dropped buzz-worthy trailers for a few upcoming films and TV trailers. Below are the full versions of the ads. For more Super Bowl commercial coverage, check out the link below.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Now that "WandaVision" is a bona fide hit for both the MCU and Disney+, it's time to look ahead to the next (and what was originally intended to be the first) entry into Marvel Studios' bold foray into television. This one certainly looks and feels more like a traditional MCU project, with lots of action and humor with great chemistry between its two leads, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who embark on "a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience."

Back are Daniel Bruhl as Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter for the six-episode series, which begins March 19, 2021.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan dropped a first look at his newest upcoming mystery/horror film and that title says it all.

The film revolves around a family who visits a beach, only to start aging through life rapidly. We see a little boy become a middle-aged man, a woman suddenly pregnant. Why don't they just leave? Hey, it's just a teaser -- but it's a compelling one!

The movie hits theaters in July.

F9

Almost all of your favorite "Fast & Furious" famous faces return for more wild racing action in this 30-second spot that asks if you ever really are ready to let go of the glory days. When it comes to this crew, that answer is clearly -- not on your life!

It may be one of the few film trailers at this year's game, but "F9" packs enough action for half a dozen of them. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang (back from the dead as Han), Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, the action is currently slated to slam into theaters on May 28, though the trailer simply says "Coming Soon."

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall headline a deeper look at their long-awaited sequel, with a funny cameo from Leslie Jones where she tells them that Wakanda isn't a fictional place to everyone, thank you very much! With appearances by virtually everyone who appeared in the original, and sick burns from Hall and Murphy's barbershop characters, this looks to be a funny trip down memory lane for generations old and new.

"Coming 2 America" hits Amazon on March 5.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Animation dropped a new look at its upcoming release "Raya and the Last Dragon" during the Big Game and this film looks like it will be utterly gorgeous. The fantasy-adventure follows a lone warrior on a mission to find the last dragon "to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld."

Voices include Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan and Sandra Oh. The movie will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access and select theaters on March 5, 2021.

Nobody

Bob Odenkirk takes a stand against a dangerous gang as he vows to never be a "Nobody" again in the latest sneak peek for his upcoming film. After years as an "underestimated and overlooked dad and husband," his character takes matters into his own hands with thieves threaten his family -- a move it seems they're really going to regret.

The movie hits theaters April 2.

Yellowstone: 1883

There wasn't much to this "Yellowstone: 1883" teaser, which was really more of an announcement of the prequel series' existence.

"Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," reads a release. "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

The show will air on Paramount+.

Clarice

CBS' "Silence of the Lambs" followup series was all over the place on Super Bowl Sunday, as the network airing the Big Game clearly wanted to pump up this show big time.