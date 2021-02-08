The Weeknd's Halftime Show Inspired the Best Super Bowl Memes

YouTube

"Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom call," a person wrote alongside the clip.

Not only did The Weeknd take over Raymond James Stadium Sunday night, but the singer also turned Twitter into a frenzy, becoming the subject of a viral meme.

At one point during his Super Bowl halftime show performance -- while performing his hit "Can't Feel My Face," -- The Weeknd entered a funhouse full of gold mirrors. The singer took control of the camera, getting up close and personal with the lens. While holding the camera, The Weekend walked through the mirrored set in his red sequined jacket as he looked around, slightly dazed, at the hallways around him.

The moment became a viral meme on Twitter, with dozens of users sharing hilarious tweets in relation to The Weeknd's now-infamous confused stroll through the funhouse.

"Me looking for my $2000," a person wrote alongside the clip, while another tweeted, "Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom call."

"With my mom at the mall when I look up from the gameboy and realize I've been following a random lady for 10 minutes," another person wrote.

"When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice," a user tweeted, while another said, "Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives."

Check out some of our favorite memes in the the tweets, below!

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021 @RyanSchocket

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021 @ConorRyan_93

My dad on FT asking for IT help pic.twitter.com/XhPU4IpWIA — Slade (@Slade) February 8, 2021 @Slade

Not really loving this camera angle pic.twitter.com/vBzhlP8CDu — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 8, 2021 @MatthewACherry

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021 @DJ112sa

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021 @MeggyNikirk

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021 @itspushpush

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021 @skinclasshero

Looking for my phone a few times a day pic.twitter.com/5D79GyFpfc — Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) February 8, 2021 @MariaCuomoCole

Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom callpic.twitter.com/EllhARqlFx — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) February 8, 2021 @joesimonssays

When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice pic.twitter.com/kObXW4YuZV — pat tobin (@tastefactory) February 8, 2021 @tastefactory

Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vohfeotb — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021 @felipetmedinaa

with my mom at the mall when I look up from the gameboy and realize I’ve been following a random lady for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/fDtXXHjRVS — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 8, 2021 @netw3rk

Me looking for my car at the AMC Burbank 16 parking garage: pic.twitter.com/voz8V21gTk — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 8, 2021 @americanamemes

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021 @alyssalimp