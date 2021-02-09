Britney Spears Appears to Allude to Documentary with Post About 'What We Think We Know'

Getty

Whether she's talking about "Framing Britney Spears" or not, the "Toxic" singer also breaks down why she's chosen to stop performing.

As fans and celebrities alike are breathing new life and fire into the #FreeBritneySpears movement in the midst of the new documentary "Framing Britney Spears," the singer herself may have just commented on it.

As always, Spears' social media comments are more vague than direct, but that doesn't mean she didn't make some pointed commentary about her life and all those who choose to speculate on it.

The movement seeks to help end the conservatorship that has seen control of Spears' finances and life in the hands of her father, Jamie, since 2008. Spears herself has been pretty upfront about wanting that to happen, even taking it to court, but he remains in control (after a brief health-related hiatus).

In recent years, though, fans have felt more disconnected than ever from Spears' daily life, despite her near constant social media presence. They've even gone so far as to examine those Instagram posts for clues, taking note of how many days in a row her posts are in the same outfit or appear to be from the same shoot.

"Framing Britney Spears" chronicles her meteoric rise to fame, subsequent struggles and how ruthlessly and misogynistically the media brutalized her during her most vulnerable years. It got so bad that comedian Craig Ferguson found himself a news story in 2007 for refusing to do Spears jokes as host of "The Late Late Show."

At the time, he argued that while he can't speak for her life, he knew about his own struggles as a recovering alcoholic. And that first sentiment is a bit of what Spears expressed in her most pointed statement in the wake of the unauthorized documentary of her life's story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories. We all have so many different bright beautiful lives," she wrote alongside flower emojis. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

The words were written as a caption to a 2018 concert performance of "Toxic," with Spears admitting that she's "always love being on stage." But she took a few moments to explain why she's stepped away.

Many fans have speculated that she has been refusing to perform since shutting down her Las Vegas residency over a year ago as a way to protest the ongoing conservatorship and control her father has over her life.

But according to Spears in Tuesday's post, "I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life."

Spears' comments come on the heels of boyfriend Sam Asghari slamming her father, going so far as to call him a "total dick" in a post to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning.

"It's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote. "In my opinion Jamie is a total dick."

I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

TMZ tracked Sam down later that day and asked him if he and Jamie could ever be on good terms again. "I hope so," Sam said. "Once he starts treating his daughter right, then we can be on good terms."