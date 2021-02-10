Bryce Hall Challenged to $50k Fight by TikToker on Hollywood Billboard

Instagram

And they just ran into each other.

Bryce Hall has been challenged to another $50k fight.

An up-and-coming TikToker by the name of Raza North called the Sway House staple out via a huge billboard right in the middle of Hollywood.

Raza spent $50,000 on the hard-to-miss sign, right opposite the iconic Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd — and even posted the receipt to prove it.

He actually offered three options: shotgunning, beer pong, or a three-round boxing match.

If Raza wins, he wants to join Sway House as a creative director/producer. If Bryce wins, he gets control of the billboard to do whatever he wants with it.

"You have to give me a chance," Raza begged on Instagram. "If you win, you can use the remaining time on this billboard to advertise anything you want - on my dime."

"So lets get you some vlog content and give the people what they want to see!"

Posting pictured to Instagram and a video to TikTok, he vowed to continue livestreaming from that very spot until Bryce responded — and it seems he got his wish.

Bryce replied "savage" on the Instagram post — and then even went down to check out the billboard himself, where true to his word, he met Raza waiting.

The two even posed for a picture together in front of it — and it was all smiles, so it seems he didn't take offense from the challenge. He did not say, however, if it was accepted.

To be fair, the challenge did feel a bit more good-natured than Bryce's last $50k fight challenger Brandon Marshall, who was a tad more aggressive in his approach.

Last summer he offered to put up $50k to fight Bryce, calling him every name under the sun as he did so, pointing out he was the same age, weight and height, even offering to fly from New Jersey to LA and pay all related expenses himself.

Bryce got wind of it, and even accepted — telling him to keep the $50k (“Dude use that on student loans or something"), but alas the match never materialized. The vast majority of Marshall's TikTok videos since then are him calling Bryce a coward.