Kristin Cavallari Finally Speaks Out on 'S---Storm' Over Madison LeCroy, Southern Charm Drama

Getty/Bravo

"It is the weirdest situation I have ever been a part of," says Cavallari.

She may not appear on the show, but Kristin Cavallari found herself square in the middle of some "Southern Charm" drama recently -- and now, she's finally chiming in on the situation.

On Tuesday, the "Very Cavallari" star appeared on Craig Conover and Austen Kroll's "Pillows and Beer" podcast to address the "s---show" they wound up in after Madison LeCroy's social media behavior when Kristin, Conover and Kroll met up in person.

Some quick(-ish) background: Both Cavallari and Jay Cutler and LeCroy and Kroll split in 2020, before Cavallari was seen hanging out with Kroll and Conover in Charleston with her BFF Justin Anderson. That sparked some hookup rumors between Kristin and Kroll, while LeCroy may or may not have started communicating with Cutler. Cavallari, Anderson, Conover and Kroll then all hung out again in Nashville, as LeCroy fed into rumors she and Culter were possibly a thing. Got it? Good.

"Maybe we can clear up some rumors or some drama or whatever," said Cavallari as she called into the podcast. She explained she slid into the guys' DMs after they had already been in contact with Anderson and said they should all hang out when they visited Charleston.

"It wasn't romantic, it wasn't flirty, you never told me you had a girlfriend because it never got to that place," she explained. "It was never flirty. No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time. And then it turned into a s---storm. What happened?!?"

Conover said LeCroy "happened," while revealing his nickname for his costar.

"I've named her 'Scorpion.' Scorpion happened," he said. "She got involved and I think if she never got involved we would have just continued being friends."

Kroll then revealed he and Kristin continued to communicate as the situation exploded on social media and in the press, but added that the hoopla "affected our friendship."

"Basically Kristin, you and I texted each other and we were like, 'It sucks that our exes are so jealous that they try to torpedo our friendship,'" he said. "Like, so ridiculous. They didn't have to overreact, they didn't have to do any of that. The fact that their jealously affected our friendship is ridiculous."

"It is the weirdest situation I have ever been a part of," added Cavallari. "That I can one hundred percent say. And the fact that it's still going on to some degree? I ... it really has nothing to do with me. It really has nothing to do with us."

While she's been pretty quiet about most of the drama so far -- save to initially deny she and Kroll hooked up and drop some possible shade LeCroy's way with Cutler -- she revealed there was one upside to being at the center of this storm.

"When all this shit was going on, all I did was post about Uncommon James, when my views were up," she joked, referring to her fashion line.