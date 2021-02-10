Kyle Richards Denies Shading Garcelle Beauvais (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

She also weighed in on Kelly Dodd's antics.

Kyle Richards was not shading Garcelle Beauvais when she left her out of a "squad" photo last week.

Last week the RHOBH star sparked beef rumors when she posted an Instagram story pic as she headed off on a girls trip with castmates Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton... and there was one very noticeable absentee.

But according to Kyle, there is a very simple explanation for Garcelle's omission: she wasn't there yet.

"It's so ridiculous. No one was shading her," she explained. "She wasn't there yet."

Kyle even gave a perfect example, as she left Il Pastio in Beverly Hills with two pals.

"Like right now I have two friends here. If there's some missing I’m not shading. They're not here. She wasn't physically there to be in the photo."

"I don't know why she made the shading comment because we're having no issues, so I don’t know."

Two points to note here: Garcelle never actually accused Kyle of snubbing her, it was just fan speculation.

Also, Kyle claimed Garcelle wasn't in the picture because she hadn't arrived yet. However, when a fan asked Garcelle on Twitter if she was going on the trip, she replied (rather point blank): "No."

Since Kyle is not in the business of throwing shade, we're going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she wasn't shading her sister franchise either, when asked whether or not she thought Kelly Dodd should be fired.

"Oh my god. I don't follow that show to even know anything," she replied.

The "Real Housewives of Orange Country" star's antics on social media have raised more than one eyebrow of late, from comparing the coronavirus to the flu, to describing the death toll as God's way of "thinning the herd", to that cringey Drunk Wives Matter hat (and the subsequent explain-away that she couldn't belittle BLM if she was Black herself, which her 23andMe test proves).

Despite not watching RHOC, Kyle did indeed appear to be up to speed on the controversies.

"She's made some mistakes. I don't know if she should be fired. I don't even know. No comment on that one," she said. ""No, I'm staying away from that one."

Literally immediately though, she did make a comment — albeit just one word — when asked if she would want anyone on RHOBH acting like that.

"No."

Kyle did have some positive words for another of her co-stars: sister Kathy Hilton, who was upgraded from Guest to Friend for the first time for season 11.

"She's doing very well. She's doing great," Kyle said. "It's very interesting to have another sister on there."