Lynda Carter Pays Tribute to Late Husband Robert A. Altman: 'Love of My Life'

Getty

Lynda Carter released a statement Wednesday about the death of her husband, Robert A. Altman, who died last week at the age of 73.

In her first words about his death, Carter said Altman was "the love of my life and he always will be."

"Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime," she wrote. "We protected each other and were each other's champions always."

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James," she continued. "They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert's. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

In a message written directly to Robert himself, Carter said, "You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."

She added, "Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you've left behind. I love you always and forever."

The "Wonder Woman" star also thanked all the fans who have shared their condolences and stories from run-ins with Altman with them since his passing.

"He loved meeting you and hearing your stories," she wrote.

Altman was the co-founder and CEO of ZeniMax Media, the video game company responsible for games including Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.